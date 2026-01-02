LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

This is our first show of the year — and you don’t want to miss it.
We’re going deep into what’s really happening behind the scenes between Iran, Venezuela, and Russia — and why none of this is random. This is all part of a bigger plan, and I’m going to break it down clearly, honestly, and without the spin you’re seeing everywhere else.
Tomorrow at 12:00 PM Eastern, join us live for Coffee & Tea with Dean. This is where the real conversations happen.
Now listen closely, because this part matters 👇
If you believe in what we’re doing, we need you in the fight.
📣 Join our volunteer family
Email Levpttp@proton.me
This isn’t just a list — this is how we organize, mobilize, and take care of our own.
💙 Support Phase One of our GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/07c22e64f
Phase One is about building real infrastructure — investigative work, and the professionals we need to take this movement where it matters most.
You can also support directly:
• Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS
• PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
• Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
Every contribution helps us keep going — and yes, we make miracles happen together.
And if you’re watching but haven’t yet — become a paid subscriber.
Paid subscribers are the backbone of this movement.
That’s how you don’t just watch — you join the conversation, come up live, ask questions, and help shape what we do next.
We are more than a community.
We are a movement.
And just as important — we are a family, and we take care of our own.
The truth doesn’t spread itself. Democracy doesn’t save itself. And silence is exactly what they’re counting on. We’re here to do the work — together — and we’re only just getting started.
-Lev Parnas
P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, the book that connects the dots of what you’re watching unfold right now.
While you’re there, check out the gear — Enough Is Enough, Voice from Ukraine, and more — to support and represent this platform.
See you tomorrow at 12:00 PM Eastern.
Don’t miss it.
.