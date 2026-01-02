Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Cat's avatar
AmericanCitizen's avatar
Fran's avatar
Lev Parnas, Cat, AmericanCitizen, and Fran
Jan 02, 2026

This is our first show of the year — and you don’t want to miss it.

We’re going deep into what’s really happening behind the scenes between Iran, Venezuela, and Russia — and why none of this is random. This is all part of a bigger plan, and I’m going to break it down clearly, honestly, and without the spin you’re seeing everywhere else.

Share

Tomorrow at 12:00 PM Eastern, join us live for Coffee & Tea with Dean. This is where the real conversations happen.

Now listen closely, because this part matters 👇

If you believe in what we’re doing, we need you in the fight.

📣 Join our volunteer family

Email Levpttp@proton.me

This isn’t just a list — this is how we organize, mobilize, and take care of our own.

💙 Support Phase One of our GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/07c22e64f

Phase One is about building real infrastructure — investigative work, and the professionals we need to take this movement where it matters most.

You can also support directly:

• Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

• PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

• Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution helps us keep going — and yes, we make miracles happen together.

And if you’re watching but haven’t yet — become a paid subscriber.

Paid subscribers are the backbone of this movement.

That’s how you don’t just watch — you join the conversation, come up live, ask questions, and help shape what we do next.

We are more than a community.

We are a movement.

And just as important — we are a family, and we take care of our own.

The truth doesn’t spread itself. Democracy doesn’t save itself. And silence is exactly what they’re counting on. We’re here to do the work — together — and we’re only just getting started.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, the book that connects the dots of what you’re watching unfold right now.

While you’re there, check out the gear — Enough Is Enough, Voice from Ukraine, and more — to support and represent this platform.

See you tomorrow at 12:00 PM Eastern.

Don’t miss it.

.

Get more from Lev Parnas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture