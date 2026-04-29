LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

Join me live tonight at 7 p.m. ET for Lev Remembers: The Insider Report — where we’ll break down what’s really happening behind the headlines, connect the dots the mainstream media keeps missing, and give you the inside perspective on the power plays unfolding in real time.

There is a lot happening, and tonight we’re going to walk through it all together — clearly, directly, and without the spin.

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In the meantime, please help us keep building this platform. Independent media only survives when the community stands behind it. If you can, become a paid subscriber today. Your support helps us keep reporting, keep digging, keep going live, and keep exposing what they don’t want you to see.

And even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can still help in a huge way: like, comment, restack, share this post, and invite a friend to join us tonight. Every single action helps boost the platform and grow this movement.

Support the work directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is more than a platform. This is our movement.

I’ll see you tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.