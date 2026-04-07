LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

We’re breaking down what’s REALLY happening right now:

Iran escalating, what it means behind the scenes…

Why JD Vance’s move in Hungary matters more than they’re telling you…

And the growing pressure points around our elections that nobody in mainstream media is connecting the dots on.

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This is the difference — I’m not giving you recycled talking points.

I’m giving you the insider perspective from someone who sat in the rooms, knows the players, and understands the game they’re running.

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🔥 CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN

If you believe in real, unfiltered truth — help me build this platform into something they can’t ignore:

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Take that anger, that frustration — and focus it into action.

We are not sitting back.

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We are building something powerful.

🇺🇸 We’re going to stop this. We’re going to take our country back — together.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.