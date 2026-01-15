LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

Folks, you do not want to miss this live. I’m bringing you breaking updates and behind-the-scenes reporting that no one else is talking about — from how the White House is reacting and privately discussing Minnesota, to the escalating attacks in Ukraine, to Russia, and especially the push for real accountability around the Epstein files. As I’ve said before, “The truth doesn’t disappear just because powerful people want it buried.” This live is about connecting the dots they’re hoping you won’t see.

Share

I’ll walk you through what’s happening, what’s being whispered behind closed doors, and why all of it matters right now. This is not recycled talking points — this is context, receipts, and pressure where it belongs. Make sure you watch, make sure you share, and make sure this message spreads far and wide. The more people who hear this, the harder it is to silence.

This is exactly why becoming a paid subscriber is so important. Paid subscribers help break the algorithm, protect independent reporting, and keep this platform alive. You’re not just supporting — you’re fueling the fight. If you’re ready to move from watching to acting, join the volunteer hotline and help us build this movement. Phase One is underway, and we have major developments coming. Stay tuned. Stay subscribed. Because enough is enough — and we are not backing down.

Volunteer Hotline: levpttp@proton.me

Phase One Support

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/84e69132d

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is about truth. This is about accountability. This is about standing up when others stay silent. Enough is enough — and this is the moment.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, head to LevRemembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to know about, the book that connects the dots with what you’re seeing play out right now.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear — because when we show up, we represent something bigger than ourselves.