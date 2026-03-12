LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

🚨 LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: BREAKING NEWS AND THE REAL STORY BEHIND THE HEADLINES

Join me live as I break down the major developments unfolding around the world — the secret meetings between Trump’s inner circle and Putin’s negotiators in Florida, the escalating conflict with Iran, the growing drone war spreading across the Middle East, and the dangerous geopolitical game being played behind the scenes.

Share

For the past several days I’ve been speaking directly with sources who are still connected to the same networks I once sat in rooms with. What they’re telling me is far more serious than what you’re hearing on television. While the media focuses on surface-level headlines, the real story involves back-channel negotiations, energy power plays, and a rapidly expanding global conflict that could reshape the balance of power for years to come.

Tonight I’m going to walk you through what’s actually happening — the meetings, the money, the drone arms race, and the dangerous miscalculations that have brought the United States and the world to this moment.

This is exactly why I stepped forward to run for Congress.

I know these people. I’ve been in those rooms. I’ve seen how these deals are made and how the public is often the last to know. Washington needs people who understand how these networks operate and who are willing to expose them.

🇺🇸 SUPPORT MY CAMPAIGN

If you believe we need leaders in Washington who will stand up to corruption and speak the truth about what’s happening behind the scenes, I need your help.

This campaign is not just about one district or one election. It’s about standing up to the same political machine that has manipulated our politics, weakened our democracy, and dragged our country into dangerous situations.

But running against that machine takes resources.

If you’re able to contribute, please support my campaign here:

👉 https://levparnas.org

Every contribution helps us build a grassroots movement that cannot be silenced.

Remember: only American citizens are allowed to contribute to political campaigns, but if you believe in this mission and want to see this fight continue, your support makes a real difference.

🔎 SUPPORT MY WORK ON THIS PLATFORM

For those of you outside the United States — or anyone who wants to support the investigative work I continue doing behind the scenes — the best way to help is by becoming a paid subscriber here on Substack.

Paid subscribers allow me to keep doing the work many in the media won’t do:

• speaking directly with sources

• investigating the networks behind global power plays

• exposing the truth before it reaches the headlines

This platform is where I bring you information the media often ignores until much later.

And with your support, I will keep doing exactly that.

We are living through one of the most dangerous moments in modern geopolitics.

But together, we can keep exposing the truth.

Join me live.

And join this fight.

— Lev Parnas for Congress 2026 | Florida’s 27th District

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.