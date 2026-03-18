LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES FROM DC

🚨 LIVE FROM WASHINGTON, D.C. — WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU

I’m coming to you live from Washington, D.C., straight from the rooms where the real conversations are happening.

Not the headlines.

Not the spin.

The truth.

I’ve been meeting with members of Congress, insiders, and sources — and what I’m hearing behind closed doors should concern every single American.

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We’re talking about:

What’s really happening inside Congress right now

The chaos and dysfunction they don’t want you to see

The dangerous reality of TSA agents working without pay and what that means for national security

The growing crisis involving Venezuela and U.S. foreign policy

And the quiet moves being made behind the scenes that could impact all of us

This isn’t speculation.

This is what’s being said when the cameras are off.

🇺🇸 WHY I’M RUNNING — AND WHY THEY’RE SCARED

Let me be clear.

I’m running for congress because I’ve seen how the system really works — from the inside.

I know the players.

I know the backchannels.

And most importantly — I have the receipts.

That’s why they’re nervous.

Because I’m not coming to play their game.

I’m coming to expose it.

I’m running in Florida’s 27th District to take on the corruption, the silence, and the political theater that has failed the American people for far too long.

I’ve been inside the machine.

Now I’m taking it apart — piece by piece.

🔥 THIS CAMPAIGN IS DIFFERENT

I’m not taking money from special interests.

I’m not backed by super PACs.

I’m backed by you.

This is a people-powered campaign.

If you believe in truth…

If you believe in accountability…

If you believe it’s time to stop watching and start acting…

👉 Go to LevParnas.org and contribute what you can.

Every dollar fuels this fight.

Every supporter strengthens this movement.

💥 SUPPORT THE MISSION — BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

If you want the real inside story — the kind you won’t hear anywhere else —

become a paid subscriber.

That’s where I go deeper.

That’s where I tell you what’s really happening.

Your support allows me to stay independent, keep traveling, keep investigating, and keep bringing you the truth — without fear, without compromise.

This isn’t just a platform.

This is a movement.

⚡ FINAL WORD

Washington is shaken right now.

The cracks are showing.

And the people inside know what’s coming.

The question is —

are you paying attention?

Join me live.

Stand with me.

Be part of this moment.

Because we’re not just watching history unfold…

we’re about to change it.

Lev Parnas for Congress — Florida 27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.