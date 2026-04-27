LEVREMEMBERS LIVE FROM DC

Family, before I head back home, I wanted to come live one more time from Washington, D.C. and give you the real update.

There is a lot happening right now — in the rooms, in the conversations, in the pressure campaigns, and in the stories the mainstream media still refuses to connect. I want to walk you through what I saw, what I heard, and what I believe is really going on before I get on that plane.

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This is exactly why independent media matters.

They can ignore the story. They can bury the facts. They can pretend the dots are not connected. But we are building something different here — a movement that refuses to look away.

Join me live before I leave DC. Bring your questions. Bring your voice. And make sure you are part of this community, because what is happening right now is bigger than one headline, one trip, or one day in Washington.

If you haven’t become a paid subscriber yet, now is the time. Your support keeps this platform alive, keeps me on the ground, and helps us continue exposing what the mainstream media will not touch.

You can also support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And please — like, comment, restack, share this with your friends, and subscribe on YouTube at LevRemembers.

This is not just a community anymore.

This is a movement.

And we are just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.