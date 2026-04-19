LEVREMEMBERS LIVE FROM DC

LIVE FROM DC — THE INSIDER REPORT

I’m coming to you live from Washington, D.C., and let me tell you—what’s happening behind the scenes right now is intense. Between the escalating situation with Iran, the chaos inside Trump’s inner circle, and the cracks starting to show, this is one of those moments where everything is moving fast… and not everything is being reported.

Share

But here’s the part they don’t expect:

We’re not just watching anymore—we’re acting.

We officially launched our national campaign, and in just days:

👉 We’re already generating over 3,000 calls a day to Congress

Let that sink in.

That’s pressure. That’s momentum. That’s power.

And we’re just getting started.

If you haven’t signed up yet, now is the time:

📧 callsforcongress@proton.me

Register. Get involved. Be part of something that is growing by the hour.

We are building something bigger than a moment—this is a movement.

WANT TO DO MORE? JOIN THE TEAM

If you want to be on the inside, helping organize and take this to the next level:

📧 levpttp@proton.me

We are building a volunteer force, and we need people who are ready to step up.

WHY PAID SUBSCRIBERS MATTER

Let me be real with you:

Becoming a paid subscriber isn’t just support—it’s strategy.

It allows us to:

Keep this platform independent

Grow and expand this movement

And most importantly—beat the algorithm

The more support we have, the more people we reach.

The more people we reach, the louder our voices become.

SUPPORT DIRECTLY

If you want to contribute directly and fuel this fight:

Every contribution helps us push harder, reach further, and move faster.

IF YOU CAN’T CONTRIBUTE — YOU’RE STILL FAMILY

Listen to me:

This is not about money. This is about all of us.

If you can’t contribute financially, you can still make a massive impact:

Become a free subscriber

Like

Comment

Share

Restack

Every action helps us grow. Every share brings someone new into the fight.

⏰ QUICK REMINDER

Tomorrow I’ll be going live for a paid subscriber Q&A—

real conversation, real answers, and the inside perspective you won’t get anywhere else.

This is not just a platform.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And right now—

it’s only getting bigger.

Let’s keep pushing.

Enough is enough.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.