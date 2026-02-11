LEVREMEMBERS LIVE FROM DC: TRUMP IN FULL MELTDOWN

I’m on the ground in Washington tomorrow, and let me tell you right now — the pressure is working. Donald Trump is in full meltdown mode. Behind closed doors the message coming out is the same: move on, stop talking about the files, change the subject. They want the country distracted, they want the survivors forgotten, and they want the questions to disappear. But the truth doesn’t disappear just because it makes powerful people uncomfortable.

That’s why tomorrow matters. I’m walking into meetings carrying your signatures, your demands, your voices. Every name on that Epstein petition is proof that people across this country refuse to “move on.” So keep signing and keep sharing it. Watch me from D.C. as I break down what’s really happening in the hallways, in the rooms, and in the conversations they don’t want you to hear. We are louder together — and tomorrow I make sure they hear us.

Real change happens because ordinary people step forward. If you want to help with research, outreach, organizing, digital amplification, or being part of the engine that drives this movement, join us.

Movements win when people refuse to stay spectators.

Let me talk to you honestly about paid subscriptions.

This platform survives because of you. But just as important, paid subscribers are what help us beat the algorithm. They push this reporting into timelines, inboxes, and recommendation engines that would otherwise bury it. When you upgrade, you are not just supporting — you are amplifying.

If you can become a paid subscriber, it is one of the most powerful ways to help this message travel.

If you are able to contribute financially, here are the ways to do it. And I mean this sincerely — only if it works for you.

Every dollar goes toward travel, research, production, and putting truth directly in front of the people who would rather avoid it.

But hear me clearly.

If you cannot give, if you cannot upgrade, you are still family.

You can share.

You can repost.

You can text someone who might step in.

You can bring new eyes to the facts.

This movement is built on participation. Everyone can do something. And what matters is that we move together.

Set your reminder. Tell a friend. Show up ready.

Because the next phase of this story is not just about what they do.

It’s about what we do.

It’s time to represent.

It’s time to take our country back.

Enough is enough.