LEVREMEMBERS LIVE From Substack New Media event

Folks, I’m going live from the Substack / new media event, where independent journalists, truth-tellers, and voices outside the corporate media bubble are coming together at a moment when free speech and a free press matter more than ever.

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And that is why your support matters.

Independent media is all we have left when the big networks look away. Platforms like this are how we expose the truth, connect the dots, and make sure the powerful cannot bury the story. I’m here because you helped build this movement — and I’m going live so you can be part of it with me.

Join me live, share this with your friends, restack it, comment, and help boost this message. The algorithm only works when we make it work.

If you can, please become a paid subscriber. That support keeps this platform alive and allows me to keep bringing you the reporting, the inside perspective, and the truth they do not want you to hear.

Support the movement:

Subscribe and share here on Substack.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube: LevRemembers



If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is not just a community. This is a movement. And together, we are going to keep speaking truth to power.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.