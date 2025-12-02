LEVREMEMBERS LIVE FROM UKRAINE: BREAKING - Kushner And Witkoff Meeting Putin, With Special Guest Malcolm Nance And Jason Smart

Breaking: Live From Ukraine – The Kushner–Kremlin Backchannel Exposed

Join me and a special frontline panel — Malcolm Nance, Jason Smart, and Oleksandr Bolbirer — as we break down what the media still refuses to touch: the backchannel between Jared Kushner and Russian sovereign fund chief Kirill Dmitriev. We’re going inside the meetings, the secret conversations, the relationships, and the real agenda behind this “peace” theater — straight from people who lived it and know these players by name, face, and signature. This isn’t pundit talk or third-hand gossip. This is direct, unfiltered, from the inside of Ukraine and the shadow world where Trump’s circle and the Kremlin do business.

If you're tired of sanitized cable segments and recycled talking points, this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.

And don't forget to pick up my book Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com the book Trump never wanted you to read, because it lays out the blueprint for exactly what we're living through right now.

let’s do this together.

-Lev Parnas