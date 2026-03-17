LEVREMEMBERS LIVE FROM WASHINGTON DC

Join me LIVE from Washington as I bring you breaking updates in real time — from what I witnessed going through TSA that should concern every American, to what’s unfolding behind closed doors in the White House around Susie Wiles and Trump’s inner circle.

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I didn’t come to D.C. for optics.

I came here because I’ve lived inside this system. I’ve seen how decisions are really made — who gets protected, who gets ignored, and how the American people are often the last to know.

That’s why I’m running for Congress.

Because we don’t need another politician playing the same game.

We need someone who understands the system — and has the courage to challenge it.

And let me be clear:

They’re not afraid of another candidate.

They’re afraid of me.

Because I’m not owned.

I’m not backed by super PACs.

And I’m not taking orders from special interests.

I answer to you — and only you.

That means when I walk into Congress, I walk in with the truth, not obligations. No backroom deals. No strings attached. Just accountability.

But this only works if we build it together.

If you want real change, it takes more than watching — it takes action.

👉 Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

This is how we compete without corporate money. Every contribution keeps this campaign independent and people-powered.

👉 Join the movement — volunteer at Levpttp@proton.me

We’re building something bigger than a campaign. This is a network of people ready to stand up, organize, and fight back.

👉 Become a paid subscriber

This platform is how I speak freely, share what others won’t, and stay independent. Your support keeps the truth alive — unfiltered and unafraid.

I’m here in Washington making our voices heard.

Now I need you with me.

This isn’t politics. This is a movement.

Lev Parnas for Congress — Florida 27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.