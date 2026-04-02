LEVREMEMBERS LIVE INSIDER REPORT

🚨 LEV REMEMBERS: INSIDER REPORT — LIVE TONIGHT 🚨

My dear Lev Remembers family,

Tonight we are connecting the dots in real time on three major developments that should alarm every American:

First — Trump’s executive order targeting mail-in voting. I’ve been warning you this was coming. This isn’t about “election integrity” — this is about control. This is about shaping who gets to vote and who doesn’t.

Second — Trump personally showing up at Supreme Court-related proceedings. Let’s be clear: presidents don’t do this casually. What I’m hearing from my sources this morning is exactly what you think — this is about intimidation. A message sent not just to the Court, but to anyone who stands in his way.

And third — his speech today. I’m going to break down what I was told before he even steps up to that podium — what to expect, what it really means, and what they don’t want you to see.

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This is the insider report you won’t get anywhere else. Not cable. Not mainstream media. Not the usual talking heads.

This is why this platform matters.

But let me be very clear about something:

We are not sitting back anymore.

We are preparing something bigger — a coordinated grassroots action campaign using our voices, our phones, our emails. Peaceful, powerful, relentless pressure.

Enough is enough.

We are not going to take this anymore.

Stay tuned — because what’s coming next, we do together.

📢 NOW I NEED YOUR HELP — THIS IS HOW WE WIN

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And we are just getting started.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.