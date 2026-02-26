LEVREMEMBERS LIVE MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Tulsi Gabbard/Donald Trump stealing our election

There’s a lot happening right now. The media is chasing distractions, headlines, outrage cycles. But the one story I’ve been warning you about — day after day — is finally being confirmed. What Tulsi Gabbard was doing in Georgia under the banner of “foreign influence.” The groundwork being laid to weaponize a national emergency. The effort to give Donald Trump unprecedented control over our elections. I hate to be right about this — but this is serious, and it’s unfolding exactly as I warned.

Share

Now even The Washington Post is reporting that activists aligned with the White House are pushing a draft executive order that would declare a national emergency over election interference — unlocking extraordinary presidential power over how Americans vote. Let that sink in. If this succeeds, we are no longer talking about partisan politics. We’re talking about whether free and fair elections survive at all.

This is the moment to stay loud. Call your members of Congress. Share this. Don’t let this fade into the noise. Because if Trump gets away with this, we won’t just be debating policy — we’ll be fighting to reclaim the very foundation of our democracy.

Now more than ever, I need every single one of you to help spread this message far and wide. This is not the time to scroll past it. This is not the time to assume someone else will handle it. We must sound the alarm. 🚨 SOS. Share this letter. Text it to your friends. Post it everywhere. Call your representatives. Make sure everyone understands what is at stake. Because silence right now is not neutral — it’s dangerous.

If you’re ready to take the next step, join our volunteer team at LevPTTP@proton.me. We are organizing, coordinating, pushing, and holding the line. This is about action. Real action. There is no more sitting back and just talking about it. I’ve already been to D.C. twice this year, and I’m only getting started. Every trip, every meeting, every petition delivery takes resources — and that’s where you come in. If you can contribute, now more than ever, your support means everything in allowing me to continue this fight.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3e340cd39

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar helps.

And for those who can’t contribute financially — do not be discouraged. You are family. You are part of this team. The most powerful thing you can do is share, repost, message your networks, and help us amplify the truth. That costs nothing — but it changes everything.

Sound the alarm. Make sure everyone knows what’s happening.

I’ll be going live later today with more breaking updates on this. Stay tuned. Stay strong. Stay loud.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.