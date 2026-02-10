LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: ON MY WAY TO DC

Family,

As I promised you, this year is about change.

Not talk.

Not cable news arguments.

Not politicians pretending to listen and then going back to business as usual.

Change. Action. Accountability.

I’m on my way to Washington, D.C., with meetings lined up with members of Congress and their teams. I’m not going empty-handed. I’m bringing the packages — the research, the timelines, the connections, the receipts, the material this community has helped surface day after day. The stories you sent me. The evidence we organized. The questions the media keeps avoiding.

Everything.

For years I sat in rooms where decisions were made behind closed doors. I know how information gets filtered, buried, delayed, or killed. That only works when people stay quiet.

We are not quiet anymore.

What makes this moment different is you.

This isn’t a lone voice shouting into the wind. This is thousands of people who read, share, push, investigate, and refuse to let the truth disappear. Staffers see the numbers. Offices see the calls. Lawmakers see the energy building outside their doors.

They know the country is watching.

I’m going to D.C. to press for movement — real oversight, real hearings, real follow-ups, real pressure where it belongs. I will be looking them in the eye and making it clear: the public is paying attention and patience is gone.

But I don’t walk in there alone.

I carry every survivor who wants answers.

Every family that feels ignored.

Every American tired of rules for us and immunity for the powerful.

I carry this community with me.

Movements win when people refuse to stay spectators.

But hear me clearly.

If you cannot give, if you cannot upgrade, you are still family.

You can share.

You can repost.

You can text someone who might step in.

You can bring new eyes to the facts.

This movement is built on participation. Everyone can do something. And what matters is that we move together.

Set your reminder. Tell a friend. Show up ready.

Because the next phase of this story is not just about what they do.

It’s about what we do.

-Lev Parnas

