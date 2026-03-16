LEVREMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL

I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who showed up for the live today. As another week begins and chaos continues to unfold across our country and around the world, it meant a lot to spend that time together with this incredible community.

A special thank you to the paid subscribers who came up on stage and joined the conversation. Having my sister Ludmila with us, Kiki from the DMV — one of our top volunteers, Pegs all fired up, and so many others interacting, asking questions, and sharing their thoughts made it something truly special.

I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

Because today wasn’t just another livestream.

We shared information, we connected the dots, and most importantly — we proved again that we are building something far bigger than just a show or a newsletter.

We’re building a movement.

Tomorrow I begin traveling to Washington, D.C., continuing the work behind the scenes, speaking truth to power, and pushing forward the mission we’ve been building together.

But movements don’t run on words alone.

They run on people who step up and take action.

So I’m asking each and every one of you to keep doing exactly what we talked about today:

• Spread the word.

• Bring more people into this community.

• Stay engaged and stay fearless.

If you believe in this mission and want to help us take it to the next level, please consider supporting the campaign at LevParnas.org. This campaign isn’t about me — it’s about taking back our democracy and putting truth back into our government.

And if you want to support the work we’re doing here — the investigations, the conversations, and the community we’re building — become a paid subscriber.

Paid subscribers keep this platform independent and allow us to continue speaking truth to power without fear or compromise.

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Because make no mistake about it:

They’re scared of what we’re building here.

They’re scared because this movement is growing, because people are waking up, and because together we’re going to take back the House and hold the corrupt accountable.

This is just the beginning.

Thank you for standing with me.

Thank you for believing in this mission.

And thank you for being part of something truly special.

Let’s keep going.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.