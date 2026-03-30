LEVREMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL

🚨 SUNDAY NIGHT — LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: SPECIAL EDITION 🚨

Tonight is not just another show. Tonight is about getting ahead of what’s coming next.

Join me LIVE tonight for a special edition of Lev Remembers Live, where I’m breaking down everything you need to know heading into this critical week — the stories the media is missing, the moves happening behind the scenes, and what it all means for YOU.

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And we’re going deeper.

We’re taking a hard, unfiltered look at Michael Wolff, the tapes, and what he really has connected to Epstein — the kind of information that should be dominating headlines but isn’t. I’ll walk you through what’s real, what’s being hidden, and why it matters right now.

This is why this platform exists. This is why we do this together.

👉 Stay with me. Stay informed. Stay engaged.

Because this moment requires more than watching — it requires action.

This is exactly why I made the decision to run for Congress.

Florida’s 27th District is not just another race — it’s ground zero.

This is Trump’s backyard.

Marco Rubio is tied into it.

Susie Wiles operates out of it.

Pam Bondi. Donald Trump himself.

This is where power is concentrated — and where it must be challenged.

And let me be very honest with you — they don’t want me there.

Because I have the receipts.

Because I’ve been inside these circles.

Because I’m already exposing what they’re trying to hide — right here with you, in real time.

Now imagine what happens when I have a national platform.

That’s what scares them.

So I need you with me.

👉 Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

👉 Volunteer with us: levpttp@proton.me

👉 Become a paid subscriber and help grow this platform

But let me take a moment and explain why this matters — because this isn’t politics as usual.

I’m not taking money from super PACs.

I’m not backed by special interests.

And I’m not owned by anyone.

This campaign is powered by people — by you.

That’s why LevParnas.org is so important. It’s not just a website — it’s the foundation of a grassroots movement that we are building together from the ground up.

Every single contribution, no matter how small, is a statement that you are ready to fight back. It’s fuel that allows us to build a real grassroots operation — on the ground in Florida’s 27th District and across the country — to challenge the very system that’s trying to silence voices like ours.

And when I say they don’t want me in Congress, I mean it.

Because I bring something they can’t control — the truth, the receipts, and the willingness to say it out loud.

But I can’t do this alone.

This is where you come in.

We are building a grassroots volunteer movement right now — people who are ready to step up, organize, share, engage, and be part of something bigger than themselves.

Whether it’s helping spread the message online, organizing locally, making calls, or simply standing up and saying “enough is enough” — we need you in this fight.

📩 Join us: levpttp@proton.me

This is how movements are built. Not from the top down — but from the ground up.

And this platform — what we are building here together — is just as important.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just unlocking content.

You are directly supporting:

Independent, unfiltered reporting

The ability for me to travel, investigate, and bring you the truth

The growth of a platform that is not controlled by mainstream media or political influence

You are helping me continue to speak truth to power — without fear, without compromise.

And I don’t take that lightly.

I know many of you have been here from the beginning. I know many of you are just joining. But every single one of you is part of this — and together, we are building something real.

If you can donate — I need you now more than ever.

If you can do it right now — go to LevParnas.org and be part of this fight.

If you can volunteer — step up and join us.

If you can subscribe — help keep this platform alive and growing.

And if you can’t do any of that —

Share this. Spread it. Bring others in.

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Because awareness is power. And power in the hands of the people is what they fear most.

This is more than just a campaign.

This is more than just a newsletter.

This is a movement.

This is a family.

This is the resistance to save our democracy.

And we are just getting started.

This is a developing situation.

I will keep you updated as I confirm more.

But make no mistake — if Tulsi Gabbard resigns, this is not just a headline.

This is the crack that could split everything open.

Stay tuned.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.