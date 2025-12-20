LEVREMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL WITH ELLIE LEONARD And ZEV SHALEV — Epstein Files — What They Deleted, What They Hid, and Why Trump World Is Panicking

Tonight on Lev Remembers Saturday Live, I’m joined by Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev for a deep dive into the Epstein files — and I’m not talking about the watered-down headlines. I’m talking about what was deleted, what was scrubbed, and why certain Trump-related photos and connections suddenly “disappear” when the public starts asking the right questions. If you’ve felt like the story keeps getting buried every time it gets close to the truth, you’re not imagining it.

This is the kind of episode the gatekeepers don’t want you to see — because once you understand who had access, who had leverage, and who benefitted from the cleanup, the whole narrative changes. We’re going to break down what’s been removed, what’s still there, and what the patterns tell us about the people who are desperate to keep this buried. This is truly explosive — and you do not want to miss it.

They count on you getting tired. They count on the story getting “complicated.” They count on people moving on. We’re not moving on. We’re going to keep pulling the thread, keep connecting the dots, and keep telling the truth — until the people who harmed victims and helped cover it up are exposed. This isn’t just content. It’s accountability. It’s justice. It’s a movement.

-Lev Parnas

