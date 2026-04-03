LEVREMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL: With Ken Harbaugh

I’m going LIVE today with Ken Harbaugh to break down what’s really happening behind the headlines — the F-15 shutdown, the ongoing search for the pilots, and the questions nobody in the media is answering.

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This isn’t surface-level reporting. This is the insider perspective — what went wrong, what they’re not telling you, and what this could mean moving forward. When you have someone with real-world experience stepping in to explain it, you listen.

If you’re confused by the chaos and want real answers, this is the conversation you need to be part of. Join us live, bring your questions, and hear the truth in real time.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.