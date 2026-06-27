LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: The Truth Nobody Wants to Say About Saving America

Tonight’s message is not about left versus right.

It is about truth versus fear.

It is about democracy versus dictatorship.

It is about accountability versus revenge.

It is about remembering that before we are Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Christians, Jews, Muslims, immigrants, native-born, rich, poor, left, right, or center — we are human beings. And here, we are Americans.

As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, I believe this is the time to have the hard conversations. The honest conversations. The uncomfortable conversations that too many people are afraid to have.

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MAGA authoritarianism is trying to drag this country into dictatorship. But our response cannot be hatred, revenge, or another form of control. We cannot defeat darkness by becoming darkness. We cannot fight dehumanization by dehumanizing each other.

We need accountability. We need justice. We need truth. But we also need humanity.

That is what this platform is about. That is what this movement is about. And that is why your support matters.

Please spread this message far and wide. Share it. Restack it. Send it to your friends, your family, your neighbors, and anyone who still believes America is worth saving.

If you have not already, please become a subscriber. If you can, become a paid subscriber. Your support helps us break through the algorithms, grow this platform, and continue speaking truth to power without being owned by party machines, billionaires, or special interests.

If you would like to contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And please visit LevForCongress.org for the latest updates on my campaign, this movement, and what we are building together.

Like I always say:

Love will conquer hate.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away