LEVREMEMBERS LIVE UPDATES

keep your eye on the ball. They want you distracted. They want the headlines spinning so fast that the truth gets buried under noise, drama, and manufactured chaos. But what’s happening right now is not random — it’s coordinated. The pressure is rising in the White House, the panic is spreading in Congress, and the cracks inside the GOP are getting bigger by the hour. And while the media chases the shiny objects, the real moves are happening behind closed doors — on Ukraine, on Russia, on the Middle East, and on what comes next here at home. We can’t afford to look away. Not now.

Share

That’s why I’m asking you, right now, to take action: please sign and share the Epstein petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

This is one of the most powerful tools we have to force accountability and stop the cover-ups. We are not letting this get swept under the rug. We need Congress to subpoena the people who have been hiding, lying, and profiting off silence — and we need answers under oath.

Sign it. Share it. Send it to everyone you know. They’re counting on you to get tired. They’re counting on you to move on. We’re not going anywhere.

And if you want to be part of the backbone of this movement — I need you. We need volunteers more than ever. This isn’t just about watching history unfold, it’s about stepping into it and helping us push back in real time. Join our volunteer hotline and email us directly here:

📩 LevPTTP@proton.me

Also — becoming a paid subscriber matters more than people realize. It’s not just support, it’s power. It helps push our reporting through the algorithms, it helps us grow this community, and it helps us stay loud when disinformation is trying to silence us. If you’ve been on the fence, I’m telling you straight: we need you in this fight.

And if you can continue contributing — thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Your support keeps the truth moving and keeps real help flowing to the people who need it most, including families in Ukraine who are freezing, starving, and fighting to survive. Every single dollar counts right now, and every single share matters. Together, we are the voice they can’t shut down. This is not just a community — this is a movement. Tell a friend. Re-stack this. Bring someone with you. And as always… Enough is Enough.

🇺🇦 Ukraine GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/6f393f489

🎯 Our Mission GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/42d25171d

💳 Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

💰 PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

🏦 Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

PS: If you haven’t yet — go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy, the book Trump doesn’t want you to read — the book that connects the dots to what’s happening right in front of our eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear and wear it loud.

.