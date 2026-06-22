Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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LEVREMEMBERS LIVE UPDATES

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Lev Parnas
Jun 22, 2026

Make sure you watch today’s midday update — and please share it with everyone you can.

Then join me tonight at 7 PM Eastern for Lev Remembers Live: The Inside Report.

We’ll break down all the latest: the breaking Iran developments, election reform, and Trump’s latest meltdown over his pool. But the real question is — what is this really about? What is he trying to distract from? And who is really running the machine behind him?

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This is going to be an important one.

And if you haven’t become a paid subscriber yet, now is the time. Your support helps keep this platform growing, independent, and able to bring you the inside reporting you won’t get anywhere else.

See you tonight at 7 PM ET.

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