LEVREMEMBERS LIVE UPDATES

Folks, there’s a lot going on right now—fast-moving, high-stakes, and not everything is what it seems.

Make sure you’re watching my midday updates so you stay ahead of the curve as we prepare for tonight.

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At 6 PM Eastern, don’t miss a special Lev Remembers deep dive with Cliff Schecter and Kait Justice as we break down the real story behind Bill Barr—what happened, what’s being hidden, and why it matters now more than ever.

Then at 7 PM Eastern, we go live with the Lev Remembers Insider Report—your front-row seat to what’s really happening behind the scenes.

This is how you stay ahead of the news. This is how you get the insider perspective before it hits the mainstream.

If you’re serious about understanding what’s really going on, now is the time to step in:

👉 Become a paid subscriber—that’s how we keep this platform independent, how we fight the algorithm, and how we continue bringing you the truth without filters.

👉 Join the movement. Be part of the conversations. Be part of the action.

👉 Register for our Calls for Congress initiative: callsforcongress@proton.me — we’re organizing, mobilizing, and making sure our voices are heard in Washington.

And if you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

I understand not everyone can contribute financially.

But everyone can do something:

👉 Like

👉 Comment

👉 Restack

👉 Share

👉 Bring others into this community

These actions take seconds — but they drive the algorithm and expand our reach.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.