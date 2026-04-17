LEVREMEMBERS LIVE UPDATES

Today on Lev Remembers Live, I’m taking you behind the scenes of what’s really happening right now—

the so-called “peace talks” that aren’t what they seem,

the market moves that raise serious questions,

and the power plays nobody in mainstream media is connecting.

I’m telling you—watch what they do, not what they say.

And this isn’t just another update…

Today is the day.

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We officially launch our national campaign:

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

No more silence.

No more distractions.

No more games while our democracy and economy are being played behind closed doors.

This is where we take action.

👉 Register now: callsforcongress@proton.me

Be part of the movement. Be part of the pressure. Be part of the change.

If you believe in what we’re building, I need you with me:

Become a paid subscriber — not just to support this mission, but to help us break through the algorithm and reach more people with the truth they’re not hearing anywhere else.

Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially — listen, you’re still family.

Every single one of you can help:

Subscribe (free), restack, share, like, comment — bring more people into this movement.

Because this is bigger than all of us.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And today…

we make our voices heard.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.