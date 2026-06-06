Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: Were The 2024 Rigged?

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Election Truth Alliance's avatar
Lev Parnas and Election Truth Alliance
Jun 06, 2026

I’ll be joined by Nathan Taylor from Election Truth Alliance for a very important conversation about election integrity, election reform, and the fight to protect our right to vote.

This is the beginning of me digging deeper into one of the most important issues facing our country. Because without free, fair, transparent elections, nothing else matters. If they can take away our vote, if they can manipulate the system, if they can make people lose faith in democracy itself — then they have already won.

Share

I have been warning you: the attacks on our democracy are not just happening in Washington. They are happening in the courts, in state legislatures, on social media, and at the ballot box. That is why we need to follow the facts, ask the hard questions, and make sure the American people know exactly what is happening before it is too late.

Watch. Share. Subscribe.

And if you can, please become a paid subscriber and support this work — because independent media is how we keep the truth alive.

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is about our vote.
This is about our democracy.
This is about our future.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away

Get more from Lev Parnas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture