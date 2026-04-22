LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie Leonard

Tonight, I’m going live for a special edition of Lev Remembers joined by Ellie Leonard as we pull back the curtain on Michael Wolff — his real connections, what’s being said behind the scenes, and how this all intersects with the dark, underreported world surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

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This is not the version you’re getting from the mainstream media.

This is the inside perspective — the relationships, the patterns, the things people don’t want you connecting.

Tonight, we’re breaking it down piece by piece so you understand what’s really going on behind closed doors.

THIS IS WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS

We are building something bigger than just a show.

This is a movement of truth, accountability, and action.

If you’ve been watching quietly — now is the time to step in.

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We are not just watching history — we are shaping it.

Enough silence. Enough distractions. Enough is enough.

Join the movement. Be loud. Be fearless. Let’s do this — together.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.