LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie Leonard — Stop Platforming Michael Wolf

Join me today with Ellie Leonard.

We are keeping the pressure exactly where it belongs: on Michael Wolff — and the bigger question of why people like Joanna Coles, The Daily Beast, and others continue giving him a platform instead of asking the hard questions.

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This is about accountability. This is about media responsibility. And this is about refusing to let powerful people rewrite the story while survivors and truth-tellers are pushed aside.

You do not want to miss this conversation.

Join us. Share it. Restack it. Spread it far and wide.

And if you can, please become a paid subscriber. That is what keeps this work going and allows us to keep asking the questions others refuse to ask.

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— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away