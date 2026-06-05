Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie Leonard — Stop Platforming Michael Wolf

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Lev Parnas and Ellie Leonard
Jun 05, 2026

Join me today with Ellie Leonard.

We are keeping the pressure exactly where it belongs: on Michael Wolff — and the bigger question of why people like Joanna Coles, The Daily Beast, and others continue giving him a platform instead of asking the hard questions.

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This is about accountability. This is about media responsibility. And this is about refusing to let powerful people rewrite the story while survivors and truth-tellers are pushed aside.

You do not want to miss this conversation.

Join us. Share it. Restack it. Spread it far and wide.

And if you can, please become a paid subscriber. That is what keeps this work going and allows us to keep asking the questions others refuse to ask.

To contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Truth matters. Receipts matter. And we’re not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away

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