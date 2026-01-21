LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Special Guest Tara Palmeri

Folks, you do not want to miss this. I’m going live with Tara Palmeri to break down the latest Epstein files and the breaking developments you will not hear anywhere else. While corporate media drags its feet and plays defense, we’re putting the facts on the table — live, unfiltered, and in real time. This is accountability journalism, happening right in front of you, before the spin machines kick in.

Share

This is bigger than one name or one document. The Epstein files are exposing a system of protection, silence, and power, and we are connecting the dots as they drop. If you care about survivors, about truth, and about stopping another cover-up in its tracks, this is where you need to be. No gatekeepers. No delay. Just the truth, live.

👉 Paid subscribers are the backbone of this work. Your support doesn’t just unlock access — it breaks the algorithm, amplifies independent journalism, and makes sure this reporting reaches people before it’s buried. If you believe in being ahead of the story instead of reacting after the damage is done, becoming a paid subscriber right now matters more than ever.

This is a movement, not a moment. Enough is enough. Stand with us, share this, show up live, and help us keep pushing where others won’t.

📞 Volunteer Hotline: levpttp@proton.me

If you want to help organize, amplify, and take action — join the movement.

💥 Contribute to Support the Mission:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/b09331443

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://venmo.com/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the one that connects the dots to everything playing out in front of our eyes.

And while you’re there, rep the movement with Enough Is Enough gear

.