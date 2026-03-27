LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: With Special Guest Jessica Denson

🚨 SPECIAL LIVE: LEV REMEMBERS — ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 🚨

Folks, this is one of those moments where talk is no longer enough.

Join me for a special live conversation with Jessica Denson as we discuss what’s happening right now in this country — and why people are finally standing up and saying ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Share

Jessica is not just speaking out — she’s taking action. This Saturday, she is marching on the National Mall, demanding accountability, demanding justice, and demanding what so many in power are afraid to even say out loud: Donald Trump must be held accountable — including impeachment and removal.

This is not politics as usual. This is a movement.

And just like Jessica, I’m not just talking anymore either. I’m stepping up and running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District — because we cannot sit on the sidelines while our democracy is under attack. We need fighters. We need truth. We need action.

👉 Join us live. Be part of this conversation. Be part of this moment.

🔥 SUPPORT THE MOVEMENT — RUNNING FOR CONGRESS 🔥

This campaign is not backed by corporations or special interests — it’s powered by YOU. Every single contribution matters and helps us take this fight directly to Washington.

If you believe in accountability, transparency, and finally standing up to the chaos —

👉 Contribute here: LevParnas.org

👉 Join the fight: LevParnas.org

👉 Be part of something bigger: LevParnas.org

This is how we win — together.

💥 BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER — POWER THE TRUTH 💥

If you’re reading this, you already know — we’re bringing you the truth that mainstream media won’t touch. The insider perspective. The real conversations.

Becoming a paid subscriber is how we grow this platform, expand our reach, and make sure these voices are heard everywhere. It also gives you direct access — live Q&As, exclusive content, and the ability to be part of the conversation.

This isn’t just content — this is a movement. And we need you in it.

✊ VOLUNTEER — BE THE BACKBONE OF THIS MOVEMENT ✊

We are building something real, and we need people ready to step up.

If you want to volunteer, organize, help spread the message, or be part of this growing grassroots force:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

This movement is powered by people like YOU.

❤️ SUPPORT DIRECTLY ❤️

If you want to support my work personally and help me continue this fight:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every bit of support helps keep this mission alive.

⚡ THIS IS THE MOMENT ⚡

We’ve talked. We’ve watched. We’ve waited.

Now it’s time to act.

Join us. Share this. Bring someone with you.

Because this isn’t just a community anymore —

This is a movement.

🔥 PS: If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book they don’t want you to read, the one that lays out exactly what you’re now watching play out in real time.

Also check out the “Enough Is Enough” gear—because this isn’t just a message anymore… it’s a movement.

👉 Let’s grow this. Let’s stay loud. Let’s win.