LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: With Special Guests Ivo Daalder And David Aronberg

🚨 SPECIAL LIVE: THE INSIDER REPORT — WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU 🚨

Folks, this is one you cannot afford to miss.

Join me for a special live conversation with Ivo Daalder and David Aronberg — two voices who truly understand what’s happening behind the scenes — as we break down what NO ONE in mainstream media is connecting right now.

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We’re going deep into NATO, global tensions, Trump’s dealings with Iran, and the growing questions surrounding the Epstein files — and how all of it ties together in ways most people are not seeing yet.

This isn’t surface-level analysis.

This is the real insider conversation about power, influence, and what’s coming next.

👉 Join us live. Listen carefully. This is the kind of conversation that changes how you see everything.

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If you want to be part of this growing grassroots movement, help organize, spread the message, and make an impact:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

This is how movements grow — people taking action together.

🇺🇸 RUNNING FOR CONGRESS — THIS IS PERSONAL 🇺🇸

I’m not just talking about change — I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District to be part of it.

If you believe we need fighters in Washington who aren’t afraid to speak the truth and stand up to the chaos, then I need your support.

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This campaign is powered by the people — not special interests. And together, we can take this fight directly where it belongs.

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This isn’t just content. This isn’t just commentary.

This is a movement — and we’re just getting started.

🔥 PS: If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book they don’t want you to read, the one that lays out exactly what you’re now watching play out in real time.

Also check out the “Enough Is Enough” gear—because this isn’t just a message anymore… it’s a movement.

👉 Let’s grow this. Let’s stay loud. Let’s win.