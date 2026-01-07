LevRemembers Special: EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Congressman Jamie Raskin

Today, January 6th, I sat down for an exclusive conversation with Congressman Jamie Raskin — a true patriot and a relentless defender of our democracy. And I wanted to be here with you on this day for a reason. At a moment when Trump and his allies are trying to rewrite history, whitewash the January 6th insurrection, and normalize lawlessness, Congressman Raskin and I spoke plainly about what’s really happening — and what we must do next.

Share

But we didn’t stop there.

We connected the dots the media won’t touch. The theatrics playing out in Venezuela. The back-channel dealings and donor-driven negotiations happening behind closed doors. The truth I’ve been telling you for months—that this was always about oil, power, and money, and that the framework was negotiated long ago by Trump-aligned donors while the public was fed a fake narrative. Nothing changed. What you’re seeing now is the reveal.

And yes—we addressed the Epstein files. Not just because accountability matters. Not just because survivors deserve the truth. And not just because distraction is the oldest trick in the book.

We addressed the Epstein files because right now, it may be the only lever powerful enough to stop Trump in his tracks—the clearest pressure point the public can demand answers on, the one issue that cuts through the noise, and the one tool we have to force exposure of what they’re trying to bury. We talked in detail about how they want to bury it, how they want to shift the narrative, and why keeping the focus on these files is critical if we’re serious about ending the lawlessness and breaking the grip of the people pulling the strings.

This interview is a call to action.

As I promised you, we are done reacting. We are acting. I will be going to Washington, D.C.—meeting not only with members of Congress, but with Senators—to keep speaking truth to power and to expose what’s being done in the shadows. This movement is about pressure, persistence, and refusing to look away.

What you can do right now

Watch. Share. Spread this interview.

Algorithms matter. Visibility matters. Your voice matters.

Join our Volunteer Team

Grassroots wins when people step up. If you can help—research, outreach, organizing—email us:

📧 levpttp@proton.me

Become a Paid Subscriber

Becoming a paid subscriber doesn’t just support this platform — it fuels the algorithm. It tells the system this work matters, that these conversations deserve to be pushed out, and that the truth shouldn’t be buried or shadow-banned. Paid support is how we break through the noise and get this message in front of people who don’t even know yet what’s being done behind closed doors.

In return, you don’t just watch — you participate.

Paid subscribers get access to live conversations, exclusive briefings, Q&As, and the ability to come on air, ask questions, and let your voice be heard. This isn’t a one-way broadcast. It’s a real dialogue — and your perspective matters.

But most importantly, paid subscriptions protect our independence. No donors dictating the message. No sponsors pulling strings. Just truth, accountability, and action.

If you believe in what we’re building — this is how you help turn information into impact.

Support the mission

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d47b4bdcf

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We are not just a community anymore.

We are a movement.

And movements only work when people choose courage over comfort.

Thank you for standing with me. Thank you for refusing to forget January 6th. And thank you for helping turn truth into action.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com—the book that tells the truth Trump doesn’t want out there, and the one that connects the dots to what you’re seeing unfold right now.

.