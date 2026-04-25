LEVREMEMBERS SPECIAL LIVE FROM DC With The Epstein Survivors

I Made Virginia’s Family a Promise Today

Standing with the Epstein survivors, I told them what I’m telling you now: we will not let the powerful bury the truth, and we will not stop until justice comes.

Dear Lev Remembers family,

Today was a special day.

It was one of those days that stays with you — not because of the cameras, not because of the speeches, not because of the politics — but because of the people standing there.

And I want to make sure all of you who could not be there with us today understand something: you were there in spirit. This community, this family, this movement was standing there with me. That is why I went live. That is why I recorded it. Because this moment belonged to all of us — to every person who has supported the survivors, demanded the truth, and refused to let the powerful bury this story. I wanted you to be able to witness it, feel it, and be part of it, even if you could not physically stand beside us.

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Today, I stood with Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s family.

I stood with her brothers, Sky and Daniel, and their wives. I stood with survivors who have carried pain most people could never imagine and still found the strength to show up, speak out, and demand justice. I stood there with my son beside me, and as a father, as a grandfather, and as someone who has seen what powerful people do when they think no one is watching, I felt the weight of that moment in my bones.

These survivors are not headlines.

They are human beings.

They are mothers, daughters, sisters, brothers, families. They are people who were failed by institutions, protected predators, ignored by the powerful, and then expected to disappear quietly so everyone else could move on.

But today, they did not disappear.

They stood.

And I was honored to stand with them.

Congressman Jamie Raskin was there. A true leader. A man who understands that justice is not something you talk about when it is convenient. Justice is something you show up for. And today, he showed up.

But what upset me, folks, was not who was there.

It was who was not there.

Where were all the members of Congress who scream about Epstein when it gets them attention?

Where were all the politicians who use these survivors’ pain for sound bites and fundraising emails?

Where were the pundits who go on television and shout about the Epstein files night after night?

Where were the people who claim they want accountability, who claim they want transparency, who claim they stand with survivors?

Because today, when Virginia’s family was standing there, when survivors were standing there, when the moment required more than words, too many of them were nowhere to be found.

And that tells you everything.

This is exactly why our movement matters.

Because we are not going to let them use these survivors when it is politically useful and then abandon them when it is time to stand in public beside them.

We are not going to let the Epstein story be turned into another media cycle, another conspiracy game, another political weapon, while the actual survivors and families are pushed to the side.

Not here.

Not ever.

Not on this platform.

I told Sky today — Virginia’s brother — and I told the survivors: we will not stop.

And I meant it.

We will keep demanding accountability.

We will keep demanding justice.

We will keep demanding the truth.

We will keep asking the questions they do not want asked.

We will keep exposing the people who protected, enabled, covered up, profited from, and looked away from one of the most horrific networks of abuse in modern history.

Because enough is enough.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre spent her life fighting to be heard. She paid a price most people will never understand. Her courage helped force the world to confront names, systems, institutions, and secrets that powerful people wanted buried forever.

The least we can do now is keep standing.

For Virginia.

For her family.

For every survivor.

For every person who was told they were too small to take on people who were too powerful.

Today reminded me why I do this work.

It reminded me why this platform exists.

It reminded me why independent voices matter.

Because when the cameras leave, when the politicians disappear, when the media gets distracted by the next shiny object, we are still here.

And we are not going anywhere.

Now more than ever, I need you to stand with us.

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Become a paid subscriber if you can. Paid subscribers keep this platform independent. They allow me to keep doing this work, keep showing up, keep exposing what the mainstream media refuses to touch, and keep building this movement without asking permission from anyone in power.

If you cannot become a paid subscriber, you are still part of this family. Subscribe for free. Restack. Share. Comment. Like. Bring people into this movement. Every action matters. Every voice matters. Everybody can do something.

And please — join our Calls for Congress effort. We need to make our voices heard directly, loudly, and relentlessly.

Email: callsforcongress@proton.me

If you want to volunteer and help build this movement, reach out here:

levpttp@proton.me

You can also support this work directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And visit LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And today, standing beside Virginia’s family and the survivors, I made them a promise:

We will not stop.

We will get accountability.

We will get justice.

Enough is enough.

— Lev