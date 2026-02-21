LEVREMEMBERS SPECIAL LIVE WEEK IN REVIEW AND BREAKING UPDATES

🔥 SPECIAL WEEK-IN-REVIEW — CONNECT THE DOTS

Make sure you join me for this week’s deep dive, because what I’m about to lay out connects Russia, Venezuela, Trump’s inner circle, the tariff meltdown in the White House — and the Epstein files in ways the mainstream media either refuses to connect or simply doesn’t understand.

Share

🇷🇺 We’re going to break down what’s really happening with Russia. Not the headlines — the back-channel activity. How Witkoff and Kushner are operating in financial and energy channels that align with both Trump and Kremlin interests. And how Trump-aligned players are positioning themselves in the global energy sector — just as I warned you six months ago. Watch the oil flows. Watch the sovereign funds. Watch who suddenly gets access.

🇻🇪 Venezuela isn’t just a crisis — it’s leverage. Sanctions relief, oil corridors, new trade alignments. Ask yourself: who benefits when supply chains shift? Who is quietly sitting at the table?

🤝 And when I walk you through Trump’s allies behind the scenes, you’re going to see alliances forming. Quiet understandings. Financial alignments. Energy partnerships. Political protection.

📉 Then we get into the tariff meltdown in the White House — and what’s really happening behind the scenes.

And here’s where it gets even bigger —

📂 The Epstein files. Our community helped expose Zorro Ranch. We broke down the Howard Lutnick connections, the inconsistencies, the lies. We dissected Les Wexner’s deposition. We forced the conversation when others wanted it buried. And now more pieces are surfacing — and they intersect with power, money, and protection at the highest levels.

This isn’t separate from the geopolitical maneuvering. It’s part of the same ecosystem of influence.

This week’s review isn’t just news.

It’s pattern recognition.

It’s accountability.

It’s connecting dots the establishment hopes you never connect.

Join me.

Because the real story isn’t what they’re saying publicly.

It’s what they’re building quietly.

Make it impossible for elected officials to pretend the public is not demanding answers.

👉 Sign the petition:

https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

👉 Share it everywhere.

👉 Add your voice to the record.

This Requires People

If you want to help organize, research, amplify, or assist on the ground, reach out.

📧 levpttp@proton.me

No movement exists without participants.

Why Paid Subscribers Change What’s Possible

Corporate outlets have infrastructure.

I have you.

Paid subscriptions are what allow independent reporting to travel, to compete, and to survive pressure cycles meant to exhaust attention.

If you are able to step up in that way, it has real impact.

If You’re Able to Contribute Financially

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3e340cd39

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This supports travel, research, production, and delivery of information to decision-makers.

I mean this.

You belong here whether or not you give a dollar.

You can:

subscribe, sign the petition, share, forward, talk to friends.

Democracy is sustained by engagement, not transactions.

The expectation is not payment.

The expectation is participation.

Something Is Shifting

When insiders begin whispering.

When blame starts moving.

When people think about exits.

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away..