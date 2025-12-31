LEVREMEMBERS SPECIAL LIVE YEAR IN REVIEW

END-OF-YEAR LIVE SPECIAL | LEV REMEMBERS

Not only do we go into everything that defined the year we just lived through — the controversy, the sorrow, the cover-ups, and the miracles — but we also talk about what comes next.

This is our End-of-Year Special 2025.

A full, honest review of the year that tested our democracy — and the moment we turn our voices into action. Together, we’re not just talking anymore. We’re building. We’re organizing. And in 2026, we make it the year we take our democracy back.

Share

You do not want to miss this.

This special live edition of Lev Remembers will feature special guests, powerful conversations, and the truth the mainstream media still refuses to confront. We’ll reflect on what we’ve survived — and lay out exactly how we move forward, stronger than ever.

Now more than ever, your support matters.

If you’re able, please continue to support Ukraine, where innocent families and children are still paying the price for lies and inaction.

• Ukraine GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/469af1496

And if you can, please also support our hero Oleksandr, who was attacked while delivering aid and is now recovering — a living example of courage and sacrifice.

• Oleksandr GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/69338b852

As we look ahead to 2026, we’re also building Phase 1 of our mission — real infrastructure to turn truth into action: investigative support, legal protection, travel, security, production, and rapid response.

If you can help fuel that mission:

• Mission GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8f8e18e1f

• Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

• PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

• Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you want to be part of the grassroots movement itself, join our volunteer team by reaching out to levpttp@proton.me. This is how movements are built — together.

Thank you for standing with us.

Thank you for believing.

Thank you for refusing to give up.

From my family to yours — I wish you a happy, healthy, peaceful New Year. May 2026 be the year we turn resilience into victory.

We’re just getting started.

— Lev

P.S. If you haven’t yet, visit LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want out, the blueprint that connects the dots to what you’re watching unfold right now.

Thank you Aaron Parnas, Cash Flow Collective, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Leslye Colvin, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video with PegsReilledUp, Laura Tompkins, Cat, Lyudmila Piker, Oleksandr Bolbirer, and Cheech Previti!