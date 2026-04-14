LEVREMEMBERS Special With Cliff Schecter and Kait Justice — Deep Dive Into Bill Barr Part 1

MUST WATCH — What nobody’s talking about.

I’m going live with Cliff Schecter and Kait Justice for a deep dive into Bill Barr, his father Donald Barr, and the connections that tie together Epstein, Trump, and a much larger circle that continues to slip through the cracks.

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This is Part One — and I promise you, once you see how these pieces connect, you’ll understand why this story matters more than ever.

Part Two is coming later this week. Stay tuned.

This is the kind of conversation they hope never gets fully exposed.

You do NOT want to miss this.

Now let me be clear — this is bigger than just a livestream. This is a movement.

It’s time for our voices to turn into action. Enough is enough.

We cannot sit back while the truth gets buried.

👉 Register now: callsforcongress@proton.me

We are organizing, we are mobilizing, and we are going to make our voices heard.

And if you believe in what I’m doing — become a paid subscriber.

That’s how we keep this platform independent, uncensored, and growing.

It fuels the algorithm, expands our reach, and allows me to continue bringing you the real insider information they won’t cover.

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Together, we grow. Together, we expose the truth. Together, we take our democracy back.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.