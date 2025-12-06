Dear Lev Remembers Family,

Good morning. I want you to feel this from me today: you are not powerless, and you are not alone. While Trump, Putin, and their oligarch friends try to carve up Ukraine and our democracy like a business deal, we are building something stronger—truth, community, and action. That energy, your energy, is exactly why I’m writing to you this morning.

🕛 Today at 12 p.m. Eastern, join us live for a special Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean.

We have a lot to break down:

The real talks behind Putin, Witkoff, and Kushner – what was really on the table, not the sanitized “peace” headlines.

The new Dan Bongino story – my sources are telling me he may be planning to leave in January, and we’re going to dig into what that really means.

Trump’s continued attacks on women reporters – the pattern, the disrespect, and why we cannot normalize it.

You don’t want to miss this Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean. This isn’t cable news spin. This is straight, unfiltered conversation from people who lived it, with sources still on the inside, and friends reporting directly from Ukraine.

And I want you to remember: this show is for you.

Besides the breaking news and inside information, this community is the heart of everything we do. If you haven’t yet, please become a paid subscriber so you can join the conversation, come up live, ask questions, and be part of the discussion in real time. Coffee & Tea isn’t just me and Dean talking at you—it’s us building a movement with you.

Now more than ever, I’m asking each and every one of you: I need your support.

To keep this work going, to keep exposing the back-room deals they don’t want you to hear about, I need you standing with me:

GoFundMe – https://gofund.me/b7b6b1970

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And make sure you grab a copy of Shadow Diplomacy and our No Kings merch at LevRemembers.com – the book and the gear Trump and his friends never wanted out in the world.

Yes, the times are crazy. Yes, they are powerful. But so are we. My journey—from helping build MAGA on the inside to tearing it down piece by piece from the outside—is proof that people can change and fight back. We’re not just here to talk about what’s happening; we’re here to talk about how we’re going to stop them, how we’re going to win, and how we’re going to succeed.

So join us today at 12 p.m. Eastern for this special edition of Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean. Bring your coffee and tea, bring your questions, bring your energy. Let’s break it all down together—Putin, Witkoff, Kushner, Bongino, Trump’s attacks on women reporters—and then let’s talk about what we’re going to do about it.

We are not spectators. We are a movement.

With love, gratitude, and fight,

-Lev Parnas