LIVE BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL LEVREMEMBERS

🚨 BREAKING: LEV MEMBERS LIVE – INSIDER ALERT 🚨

This is one of those moments where I’m glad my sources were right. All day, I told you to stay calm—to watch carefully, not react emotionally—and now you’re about to understand why. What looked like chaos… what felt like we were heading toward doomsday… was not what it seemed.

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This was calculated. This was orchestrated. This was theater.

Donald Trump pulled the media, the political class, and the public into exactly the narrative he wanted— and now I’m going to break down the real strategy behind it, what it means going forward, and what they’re not telling you.

If you want the truth—not pundits, not guesses, but real insider understanding from someone who has sat in those rooms—

👉 Join me LIVE. You do NOT want to miss this one.

🔥 THIS IS THE MOMENT WE BUILD

We are not just watching history—we are shaping it.

This is the time to come together, to organize, and to grow this movement into something they can’t ignore.

📩 Join our volunteer movement:

levpttp@proton.me

We are building real action—calls, emails, coordination, strategy. This is how we take our voices back.

💥 SUPPORT THE MISSION – POWER THE PLATFORM

If you believe in what I’m doing… if you see the difference between insider truth and mainstream noise…

👉 Become a PAID SUBSCRIBER today.

This is not just support—this is fuel.

It helps me keep going, keep exposing, keep bringing you what others won’t.

And just as important—it boosts the algorithm, helping us reach more people and grow faster.

CONTRIBUTE DIRECTLY (if you can):

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution goes directly into building this platform, expanding our reach, and strengthening this movement.

🤝 EVERYONE CAN DO SOMETHING

If you can’t contribute financially—I understand. Truly.

But you can still be a critical part of this movement:

Subscribe (free)

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Bring others into this community

👉 These actions drive the algorithm, expand our reach, and give this movement real power.

⚡ TOGETHER WE STAND

We are not powerless.

We are not alone.

And we are not going to sit back and let this continue.

Focus your energy. Channel your anger into action. Build. Grow. Organize.

We are going to stop this.

We are going to take our country back.

This is not just a platform. This is a movement.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.