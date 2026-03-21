LIVE Breaking News with Joy Reid and Lev Parnas

I’m joining Joy Reid to break down what I’m hearing in real time — and let me tell you, this is not just another news cycle story.

This is chaos inside the White House.

We’re talking about a potential resignation from Tulsi Gabbard, fractures inside Trump’s inner circle, and a power struggle that is getting harder and harder to contain. What you’re seeing on the surface is only a fraction of what’s really happening behind closed doors — and I’m going on to lay it all out.

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Because the truth is, this isn’t just politics.

This is about control. Power. And what comes next for this country.

And as always — I’m going to say it exactly how it is. No spin. No filters. Just the truth.

But let me take a moment to talk directly to you.

Because everything I’m doing — every interview, every breakdown, every piece of information I bring you — is part of something much bigger.

That’s why I’m running for Congress.

Not for fame. Not for politics. But because I’ve seen firsthand how this system works — and how broken it really is.

I’m running in Florida’s 27th District, right in the middle of where so much of this power is concentrated. This is Trump’s backyard. This is where decisions are influenced, shaped, and protected.

And they don’t want me there.

Because I have the receipts.

Because I know the players.

Because I’m not afraid to expose what’s really happening.

👉 Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

This campaign is not backed by corporations or special interests.

It’s powered by people — by you.

Every contribution helps us build a real grassroots movement — one that can stand up to the machine and actually fight back.

If you’ve been watching, listening, and feeling like something isn’t right — this is your moment to be part of the solution.

👉 Join our volunteer movement: levpttp@proton.me

We are building something powerful — a grassroots army of truth-tellers and fighters who are ready to take action.

Whether it’s helping spread the message, organizing locally, or just stepping up and getting involved — we need you.

Movements aren’t built in Washington.

They’re built by people like you — from the ground up.

And let’s talk about this platform.

Everything you’re reading, everything you’re hearing — this is independent. This is unfiltered. This is truth that you’re not getting anywhere else.

👉 Become a paid subscriber on Substack

When you subscribe, you’re not just unlocking content — you are fueling this mission.

You are helping me:

Continue breaking stories before they hit the mainstream

Travel, investigate, and bring you real insider information

Build a platform that speaks truth to power without fear or control

This is how we grow. This is how we fight back.

And I promise you — I will keep delivering.

If you can donate — do it today at LevParnas.org

If you can volunteer — join us at levpttp@proton.me

If you can subscribe — help keep this platform alive

And if you can’t —

Share this. Spread the word. Bring others in.

Because awareness is power. And together, we are building something they can’t stop.

This is more than politics.

This is more than a campaign.

This is a movement.

This is a family.

This is the fight for our democracy.

And we are just getting started.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Take Action. Win Back Our Future.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.