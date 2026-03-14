LIVE BREAKING NEWS—WITH LEV PARNAS

JOIN ME LIVE WITH ZEV SHALEV — BREAKING NEWS THE MEDIA WON’T TOUCH

Join me live as I sit down with my friend Zev Shalev to break down everything happening behind the scenes right now — the stories the mainstream media won’t touch, the political games being played in Washington, and the truth about what’s really happening inside Trump’s orbit and across the global stage.

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I’ve spent years inside those rooms. I sat at those dinners. I was part of those conversations. I know how this machine operates — and now I’m exposing it.

Tonight, Zev and I are going to dig into the breaking developments the media is either too scared or too compromised to cover. From what’s happening with the elections, to the geopolitical chaos unfolding overseas, to the pressure campaigns being run behind closed doors — I’m going to give you the receipts and context only someone who was inside that world can provide.

But this conversation is bigger than just another livestream.

This is exactly why I’m running for Congress.

The truth is simple: they’re scared of me.

Not because of politics.

Not because of party.

They’re scared because I know how their system works — and I have the receipts.

I’m the only person running for Congress who was inside Trump’s inner circle, who sat in those meetings, who watched how the deals were made, and who now has the courage to come forward and expose it.

And that’s why they’re already mobilizing against me.

Because they know if someone like me gets into Congress, the entire system of backroom deals, corruption, and manipulation gets exposed.

I’m not running just for Florida’s District 27.

I’m running for every American who is tired of watching our democracy be manipulated behind closed doors.

This campaign is not backed by billionaires or corporate PACs.

It’s powered by people like you.

If you believe in what we’re building — if you believe in fighting corruption and defending democracy — I need your help right now.

👉 Contribute to the campaign: LevParnas.org

Every contribution helps us build the infrastructure needed to stand up to the political machines already lining up against us.

Again, if you want to help fuel this movement and push back against the system that’s trying to silence us:

👉 Support the campaign today at LevParnas.org

And I want to be clear about something important.

Only American citizens can contribute directly to the campaign.

But I know many of you around the world — and many of you here at home — still want to support the work I’m doing.

If you want to support my investigative reporting, the livestreams, and the platform we’re building here, the best way to do that is by becoming a paid subscriber.

Your paid subscriptions help keep this platform independent, help us expand our reach through the algorithms, and help us continue exposing the truth.

If you believe in this mission, subscribe to LevParnas and become a paid supporter.

This isn’t just a newsletter.

This isn’t just a livestream.

This is a movement.

And together, we’re going to expose the truth, hold the powerful accountable, and fight to take our democracy back.

Join us live.

Because the story is just getting started.

Lev Parnas for Congress — Florida District 27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.