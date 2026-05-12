Live from Palm beach survivors hearing

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript271336Live from Palm beach survivors hearingA recording from Lev Parnas's live videoLev ParnasMay 12, 2026271336ShareTranscriptGet more from Lev Parnas in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLev RemembersSubscribeAuthorsLev ParnasRecent PostsCoffee ☕️ and Tea 🍵 with Lev and Dean6 hrs ago • Lev Parnas and Dean BlundellLev Remembers Insider Report: Hantavirus, the Postal Service, and the Plot to Steal the Midterms15 hrs ago • Lev ParnasLev Remembers Breaking Special Update: Hantavirus, the Postal Service, and Trump’s Midterm Election Playbook20 hrs ago • Lev ParnasPre-Mother’s Day Lev Remembers Paid Subscribers Q&A.May 10 • Lev Parnas, Lyudmila and Daniel, and John LiccioneLev Remembers Inside Report — Trump’s War on Women & the Election Theft Happening in Plain SightMay 9 • Lev Parnas, Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Jessica DensonLev Remembers Live: BREAKING UPDATE — They’re Stealing the Election in Plain Sight, and Trump’s Abuse of Women Won’t StopMay 8 • Lev ParnasBREAKING: Voice from Ukraine — The War Story Corporate Media Is Hiding From YouMay 8 • Lev Parnas and The Ken Harbaugh Show