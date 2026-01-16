LIVE: Lev on CNN-The Truth They Can’t Control — Here’s What They Don’t Want You to Hear

Well, here we have it, folks. Just like I told you—corporate media is full of it. Too many of these shows are built for clicks, conflict, and control… not truth. That’s why I’ve said from day one: I’m not here to play their game. I’m here to tell you what’s real—whether they like it or not.

You saw it for yourselves. They brought me on, but they didn’t want me to speak. They wanted a spectacle, not substance. They wanted the easy headline, not the hard truth—about what’s really happening behind Venezuela, who’s pulling the strings, and what’s being discussed behind closed doors in Trump world. When you’re telling the truth, they try to talk over you, cut you off, and move on fast.

But they didn’t silence us. I got our point across—and I’m going to keep getting it across. This is about building something they can’t control: independent, people-powered truth. This platform is where our voices are heard. This is the resistance. This is where real journalism lives—without corporate filters, without billionaire handlers, and without fear.

And if you're reading this and you haven't yet become a paid subscriber, now is the moment.

Also—join the grassroots volunteers. We're building real infrastructure, and we're almost there.

And if you can support the work directly as we keep building this out—thank you.

Enough is Enough. This isn’t just a community—it’s a movement. We tell the truth. We protect the vulnerable. We hold the criminals accountable. And we do it together—no matter how hard they fight to stop us.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven't yet, go to levermembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn't want you to see, the book that connects the dots of what's playing out right in front of our eyes, from Russia to Ukraine, to Venezuela, to here at home

And while you’re there, grab your Enough is Enough gear to represent—because when we show up, we show up loud

