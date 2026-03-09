LIVE: Lev Parnas on “Pushing the Limits” — The Truth Behind My Run for Congress

Join me as I appear on Brian Shapiro’s show Pushing the Limits on KSHP Las Vegas — 1400 AM and 107.1 FM, where we’ll be talking about my run for Congress, what’s really happening behind the scenes, and why this race matters far beyond one district.

Since announcing my campaign for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, a lot has already started happening behind the scenes. The political machine and Trump’s circle know exactly who I am and what I bring to this fight — and they’re already preparing their war chests and political attacks.

Because they know something the public is just beginning to realize:

Nobody understands how their corruption works better than I do.

But let me be very clear — this campaign isn’t just about one district or one state.

This campaign is about taking our country back and defending our democracy from corruption, intimidation, and the political games that have taken over Washington.

I didn’t enter this race because it would be easy. I entered it because it’s necessary.

And I need your help to fight back.

If you believe in accountability…

If you believe our government should serve the people, not powerful insiders…

If you believe it’s time to stand up and say enough is enough…

Then stand with me.

👉 Support the campaign here: https://levparnas.org/#donate

Every contribution — no matter the amount — helps us build the movement needed to take on the political machine and win.

Because this campaign isn’t just about Florida.

It’s about the future of our democracy.

— Lev Parnas for Congress 2026

Florida’s 27th District