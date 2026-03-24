LIVE LEV REMEMBERS: INSIDER REPORT

FIRST EPISODE PREMIERE — LEV REMEMBERS: INSIDER REPORT

This is it. The first official episode of Lev Remembers: Insider Report is LIVE — and we are coming out strong.

Tonight, I’m breaking down the real stories the mainstream media won’t touch — the behind-the-scenes power plays, the connections they hope you never understand, and the truth I’ve seen firsthand.

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From explosive political developments to global instability, corruption, and the fights shaping our future, I’m giving you raw, unfiltered insight — not talking points.

If you want the truth… if you want to stay ahead… if you want to understand what’s really happening before it hits the headlines—

👉 YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS. RIGHT NOW.

👉 And don’t just watch — SHARE IT. AMPLIFY IT. BE PART OF THIS MOVEMENT.

🔴 WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS (SUBSTACK)

This platform is how we fight back.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting content — you’re fueling independent truth, helping us break through algorithms, and making sure this message reaches people who need to hear it most.

This is how we grow. This is how we stay uncensored. This is how we win.

👉 Become a Paid Subscriber Today

👉 Get exclusive lives, Q&As, insider drops, and direct access

💰 SUPPORT THE MISSION (DIRECT)

If you believe in what I’m doing and want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution helps us expand this platform, increase reach, and continue exposing the truth without interference.

🇺🇸 SUPPORT THE CAMPAIGN

This isn’t just content — this is action.

I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District because we need fighters — people who aren’t afraid to expose corruption and stand up to the system.

No PACs. No special interests. Just us.

👉 Support the Campaign:

www.LevParnas.org

Join the movement. Volunteer. Donate. Be part of real change.

This is bigger than a show. This is a movement.

And we’re just getting started.

— Lev Parnas for Congress 2026 | Florida’s 27th District

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.