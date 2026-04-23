LIVE LEV REMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

I want to take a moment to break this down for you — not as someone watching from the outside, but as someone who has lived inside this world, who understands how these power plays actually work behind closed doors.

Because what’s happening right now with Joe diGenova, Todd Blanche, Kash Patel, and Tulsi Gabbard is not random.

It’s coordinated.

And if you’re only watching the headlines, you’re missing the bigger picture.

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⚖️ THE BRENNAN INVESTIGATION — AND WHY IT MATTERS

Let’s start with the facts.

Joe diGenova — a longtime Trump ally and former U.S. Attorney — has now been brought into the Department of Justice to help lead an investigation targeting former CIA Director John Brennan.



This is real. This is active.

There are subpoenas. There are witness interviews. There is a grand jury component being discussed.

But here’s what matters more than the legal mechanics:

This is the same Joe diGenova who has been publicly attacking Brennan for years.

This is not someone coming in neutral.

This is someone who already decided the outcome long before stepping into the role.

And now he’s been empowered to help shape the case.

🧠 TODD BLANCHE — AND THE SHIFT INSIDE DOJ

Now look at who’s running the show.

Todd Blanche — Trump’s handpicked acting Attorney General — has made it very clear:

The President has the right — even the duty — to influence investigations involving his political adversaries.

Think about that.

That’s not subtle.

That’s not hidden.

That’s a direct signal that the wall between politics and prosecution is being actively dismantled.

KASH PATEL: “ARRESTS ARE COMING”

Then you have Kash Patel.

He goes on national television and says:

“Arrests are coming.”

Not “maybe.”

Not “we’re looking into it.”

They’re coming.

But here’s the key question:

👉 Who exactly are they talking about?

Right now, Brennan is the clearest public target.

But reporting shows they are looking at multiple former intelligence officials.

And this is where it gets dangerous.

Because when you combine:

Public threats of arrests

Active DOJ investigations

Political control over prosecution

You are no longer dealing with normal law enforcement.

You are watching something else take shape.

TULSI GABBARD & THE ELECTION INFRASTRUCTURE

I need you to focus on this piece — because this is where things start getting very real, and very dangerous.

Tulsi Gabbard is not just sitting on the sidelines.

She has already inserted herself into areas she traditionally wouldn’t be — from being present during an FBI search tied to election infrastructure in Georgia, to overseeing investigations into voting systems, to shifting intelligence narratives away from foreign interference.

That alone should raise alarms.

But what I’m hearing now goes even further.

Behind the scenes, there are discussions about unmasking the whistleblower tied to Trump’s first impeachment — the individual whose complaint helped expose the Ukraine pressure campaign.

And it doesn’t stop there.

I’m hearing they are actively looking at ways to pursue legal action against that whistleblower.

Think about that.

The very mechanism that is supposed to protect truth-tellers — whistleblowers — is now being turned inside out.

This is not about accountability.

This is about sending a message.

👉 If you speak out, you will be exposed.

👉 If you expose power, you will be targeted.

Now combine that with what we already know:

Intelligence assessments shifting away from foreign election threats

Federal agencies being pulled into election-related actions

Increased focus on internal “enemies” instead of external ones

This is how narratives get rewritten.

This is how systems get repurposed.

And this is how fear gets institutionalized.

I’ve seen this playbook before.

And once it starts — it doesn’t stop on its own.

TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON ELECTIONS

Then came the March 31 executive order.

And this is where everything connects.

This order:

Expands federal involvement in election oversight

Pushes aggressive voter eligibility enforcement

Opens the door for DOJ to prioritize investigations into election officials

Pressures states through funding mechanisms

Let me be clear:

This is not just policy.

This is infrastructure.

This is about building the legal and operational framework to control how elections are monitored, challenged, and potentially prosecuted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Now step back and look at everything together:

Investigations targeting former intelligence officials

A DOJ leadership openly aligned with the President

Public messaging that arrests are coming

Intelligence leadership reshaping election threat narratives

Executive orders expanding federal power over elections

This is not coincidence.

This is alignment.

And I’ve been warning you about this from the beginning.

Watch what they do — not what they say.

WHY I’M TELLING YOU THIS

I’m not writing this as someone guessing.

I’m telling you this because I’ve seen how these networks operate — how decisions get made, how narratives get built, and how power gets used behind the scenes.

And I’m telling you something else:

This is just the beginning.

NOW IT’S ON US — THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN

We are not going to sit back and let this happen quietly.

We are building something real here — a movement that cuts through the noise and gets to the truth before the mainstream media even catches up.

But I can’t do this alone.

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FINAL WORD

This is not just a newsletter.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And movements only grow when people step up.

So step up.

Stay informed.

Stay loud.

And most importantly —

Don’t let them do this in the dark.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.