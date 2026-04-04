Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Lev Parnas
Apr 04, 2026

FRIDAY INSIDER REPORT — WEEK IN REVIEW

TGIF — and what a week it’s been. Chaos, cover-ups, and developments the mainstream media is still trying to catch up to. Tonight, I’m breaking it all down — the real story behind the F-15 shutdown, the search for the pilots, what’s actually happening behind the scenes, and the bigger picture they don’t want you to see.

This is your all-members Insider Report — where I connect the dots, give you the context, and deliver what my sources are saying, not the filtered version you’re getting on TV. If you want clarity in a week full of confusion, you do not want to miss this.

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Join me live — bring your questions, be part of the conversation, and let’s go through it together.

🔥 CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS HOW WE BUILD THE MOVEMENT 🔥

This platform only grows because of YOU — and right now, we need to expand:

👉 Become a paid subscriber — you are the backbone of this operation. You power the reporting, help break the algorithm, and keep this movement independent and fearless

👉 Subscribe to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LevRemembers — we’re building across platforms to make sure this message can’t be silenced

👉 Join our volunteer team: levpttp@proton.me — we’re organizing, mobilizing, and preparing to take action through calls, emails, and grassroots pressure

Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially — you can still make a massive impact:

Become a free subscriber — stay informed and help grow our reach

➡️ Like

➡️ Comment

➡️ Restack

➡️ Share with your friends

It takes seconds — but it helps us beat the algorithm and reach thousands more.

This isn’t just a newsletter. This isn’t just a show.

This is a movement. And we’re just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.

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