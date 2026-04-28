LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

Join me today on Lev’s Insider Report as I break down what really happened over the weekend in Washington, D.C. — from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner chaos and the shocking security failures, to how Trump and his people are already trying to use it to push his ballroom project and tighten their grip on power.

We’re also going straight into Melania Trump attacking Jimmy Kimmel and what this really means: another attack on free speech from a family that cannot handle being questioned, mocked, or exposed.

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And while the media chases distractions, the real power moves are happening right in front of us. Ron DeSantis is pushing redistricting in Florida to help Trump and protect his own political future. Iran’s leaders are going to Moscow to meet with Putin while Kushner and Witkoff get sidelined. Putin is running the show, and Trump knows it.

I’ll also talk about my special Storytime with Lev, why Shadow Diplomacy explains so much of what we’re watching today, and the powerful moment this weekend standing with Epstein survivors and honoring Virginia Giuffre — with my son Aaron by my side — as we continue demanding the truth, the files, and full accountability.

This is the inside perspective you will not get from mainstream media.

They want you distracted.

They want you divided.

They want you tired.

But we are not backing down.

Join me live. Bring your questions. Share this with everyone who needs to hear the truth.

And please — if you believe in this work, become a paid subscriber today. That support is what keeps this independent platform alive. It allows me to keep reporting, keep showing up, keep going live, keep exposing the back channels, and keep bringing you the information they do not want you to see.

This is not just content.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

Support the work directly:

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Restack. Comment. Share. Bring one more person into this fight.

Because the truth has teeth — and we are just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.