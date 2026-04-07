Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Lev Parnas
Apr 07, 2026

This isn’t cable news.

This isn’t pundits guessing.

This isn’t recycled headlines.

This is real insider reporting.

I’ve sat in those rooms. I know these people. I understand how they move, how they think, and what they do before the headlines ever catch up.

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And that’s the difference with Lev Remembers —

You’re not getting a narrative…

You’re getting insight from someone who lived it.

Every day, we’re breaking down what’s really happening behind the scenes —

Not what they say, but what they’re actually doing.

And let me be clear:

👉 This platform is growing because of YOU

👉 This movement exists because YOU refuse to stay silent

But we need to go bigger. Stronger. Louder.

If this information matters to you — if you believe people deserve the truth — then I’m asking you:

  • Subscribe if you haven’t yet

  • Like, comment, and restack — it takes seconds but fuels the algorithm

  • Share this platform far and wide — bring others into this community

Because that’s how we break through.

💥 And if you can — become a PAID SUBSCRIBER

That’s what powers everything we’re building here.

It’s not just support — it’s how we:

  • Expand this platform

  • Reach more people

  • Continue delivering real insider reporting

  • Stay independent and fearless

The algorithm is responding. We’re growing. Momentum is building.

Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

(Every contribution helps us push this message further.)

🧭 And don’t just watch — GET INVOLVED

Join our movement:

👉 levpttp@proton.me

We’re not sitting still.

We’re not just reporting the news.

We’re organizing.

We’re building.

We’re taking action.

🔥 This is the moment

This is when we grow this community.

This is when we expand our reach.

This is when we turn information into action.

Because together — we’re not just an audience.

We’re a movement.— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.

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