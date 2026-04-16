LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

I’m going live with a critical Insider Report — breaking down everything happening behind the scenes right now. The chaos you’re seeing publicly? That’s just the surface. I’m going to connect the dots, expose what’s really driving these decisions, and tell you exactly what I’m hearing from inside the rooms where these moves are being made.

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This isn’t just another news cycle.

This is a turning point — and what we do next matters.

📣 CALL TO ACTION: CALLS FOR CONGRESS — IT STARTS NOW

We are organizing. We are mobilizing. And we are taking our voices directly where they belong — to Congress.

📩 callsforcongress@proton.me

Register your email NOW.

We are preparing coordinated actions, protests, and direct pressure campaigns to make sure they hear us — loudly and clearly. Not next week. Not someday. NOW.

Enough is enough.

No more silence. No more waiting.

This is how we take our democracy back.

💥 WHY PAID SUBSCRIBERS MATTER

I don’t have corporate sponsors. I don’t have big money backing me.

I have YOU.

Becoming a paid subscriber is not just support — it’s fuel for this entire movement:

It allows me to keep exposing what others won’t

It strengthens our reach in the algorithm so more people see the truth

It gives us the resources to organize, investigate, and ACT

If you’ve been thinking about it — this is the moment.

Stand with me. Help me keep going.

DIRECT SUPPORT (EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS)

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

🤝 FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T CONTRIBUTE — YOU ARE STILL FAMILY

Listen to me — this movement is not about money.

It’s about people. It’s about all of us.

If you can’t become a paid subscriber, that’s okay. No pressure.

But EVERYONE can do something:

Subscribe (it’s free)

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Bring more people into this movement. That’s how we grow. That’s how we win.

We are not just a community.

We are a movement.

Let’s go.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.