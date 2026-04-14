LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

🚨 LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: INSIDER REPORT — TONIGHT 🚨

There’s a lot happening—and tonight, I’m breaking it all down from the inside.

We’re starting with the breaking news resignation of Eric Swalwell, and what it really means about accountability in this country. Then we’re diving into Donald Trump’s overnight meltdown, the posts, the pressure, and what’s really going on behind the scenes.

We’ll get into the escalating situation with Iran and how it’s already impacting global stability and your wallet. Then we’re going international—what’s happening with Viktor Orbán, why his loss matters, and how it connects directly to Vladimir Putin and Trump’s global playbook.

And don’t miss this—Pam Bondi is NOT testifying, raising serious questions, while behind the scenes there are moves being made for Ron DeSantis to position himself for Attorney General. I’ll tell you what I’m hearing and why it matters.

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👉 This is not just news. This is the inside story you’re not getting anywhere else.

🔥 CALL TO ACTION — THIS WEEK WE MOVE

This week, we’re launching something bigger. A movement.

If you’re tired of watching this unfold and want your voice heard, now is the time.

📩 Register right now: callsforcongress@proton.me

We are organizing, mobilizing, and taking action—emails, calls, protests—enough is enough.

💥 WHY BECOMING A PAID SUBSCRIBER MATTERS

I don’t have corporate sponsors. I don’t have big money backing me.

What I have is you.

Becoming a paid subscriber doesn’t just support me—it powers this entire platform, keeps this information independent, and pushes it through the algorithm so more people see the truth. It allows me to keep doing this work, traveling, digging, and bringing you the insider perspective that mainstream media won’t touch.

👉 If you want to stay ahead of the news—not behind it—this is how you do it.

Support the mission directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

❤️ CAN’T CONTRIBUTE? YOU’RE STILL PART OF THIS FAMILY

I mean that. No pressure—ever.

If you can’t become a paid subscriber, that’s okay. Every single one of you matters.

You can still make a huge impact:

Become a free subscriber

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👉 Everybody can do something. And together, that’s how we grow.

🎯 BOTTOM LINE

This isn’t just a show.

This isn’t just a community.

This is a movement.

Join me. Stay informed. Stay ahead. And let’s keep pushing forward—together.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.