LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

🚨 INSIDER REPORT – WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU 🚨

There is a lot happening right now—and most of it is flying under the radar.

Tonight, I’m breaking it all down for you from the inside:

The DOJ shakeup and why bringing in Joe diGenova to go after John Brennan is a much bigger story than headlines are letting on

The escalating situation with Iran—how close we really are to something much bigger, and why the messaging isn’t matching reality

The push into Detroit ballots and what this means for the future of our election system nationwide

And the quiet moves around Russia sanctions that could reshape the global power balance while nobody’s paying attention

I’m not coming to you with recycled news.

I’m coming to you with context, connections, and insight you’re not getting anywhere else.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.11th